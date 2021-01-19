IND vs AUS 4th Test: All eyes on Rishabh Pant as India need 145 more in final session to win Test and series

A solid 114-run stand between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara saw India gain a formidable position at Tea on Day 5 of the final Test in Brisbane. With just one session just remaining in the day, India are batting at 183/3 and still need another 145 to win the match. However, with swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant out in the middle, India would be aiming for an upset at the Gabba in the closing stage of the series.

Pant along with Pujara will resume the action after the break. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently playing on 10 from 23 deliveries, while his senior partner Pujara is now settled after spending a substantial time in the middle. Pujara has so far faced 168 deliveries in the day so far, in which he endured a barrage of bouncers from the Australian attack, a concussion test, yet the 32-year-old is going strong.

One cannot shake @cheteshwar1's resolve. He receives a nasty blow on his hand, is writhing in pain, but continues to bat for #TeamIndia #AUSvIND Details - https://t.co/OgU227P9dp pic.twitter.com/eClLRRdYeE — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

During the session, India lost two wickets in the form of Gill and skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The latter made his intentions clear right from the word go and tried to take on Australian bowlers before he was dismissed by Pat Cummins on 24 from 22 balls.

Meanwhile, the second wicket of the session came was of Gill. The 21-year-old played a brilliant knock of 91 from 146 deliveries, an innings which has given India an off chance of recording a famous win at the venue.

During the course of his innings, he also became the second-youngest visiting player after former Pakistan batsman, Izaj Ahmed, to hit a half-century in the fourth innings in Australia.

Among the Australian bowlers, Pat Cummins has picked two wickets so far in the day, while Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test, scalped one.