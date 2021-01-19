हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide'

Ajinkya Rahane and co. not only retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also secured an impressive 2-1 series win against Australia on Tuesday. Riding on Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's brilliant knock, Team India completed a stiff 328-run chase to overhaul the Aussies at Gabba, a venue where the hosts had not conceded a defeat in the last 32 years, and completed a thrilling three-wicket win. 

Team India secured an epic 2-1 series win against Australia in the four match Test series. (Twitter/BCCI)

As soon as Pant crunched a short of a length delivery off Josh Hazlewood towards the long-on region, wishes started pouring on Twitter. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, India cricket legend Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman were the first to react, and current India skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave, also congratulated the boys for the epic win. 

As soon as Pant crunched a short of a length delivery off Josh Hazlewood towards the long-on region, wishes started pouring on Twitter. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, India cricket legend Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman were the first to react, and current India skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave, also congratulated the boys for the epic win.

Here are a few tweets:

The four-match series started with India enduring a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide. However, the visitors bounced back in convincing manner as they secured an eight-wicket in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. In the third match, despite being pushed on backfoot R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stepped up for the task and helped India salvage a brilliant draw.

