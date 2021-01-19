IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide'

Ajinkya Rahane and co. not only retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also secured an impressive 2-1 series win against Australia on Tuesday. Riding on Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's brilliant knock, Team India completed a stiff 328-run chase to overhaul the Aussies at Gabba, a venue where the hosts had not conceded a defeat in the last 32 years, and completed a thrilling three-wicket win.

As soon as Pant crunched a short of a length delivery off Josh Hazlewood towards the long-on region, wishes started pouring on Twitter. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, India cricket legend Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman were the first to react, and current India skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave, also congratulated the boys for the epic win.

Here are a few tweets:

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team india well done boys great effort #TeamIndia — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

The four-match series started with India enduring a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide. However, the visitors bounced back in convincing manner as they secured an eight-wicket in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. In the third match, despite being pushed on backfoot R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stepped up for the task and helped India salvage a brilliant draw.