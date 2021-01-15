हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: After SCG abuse, unruly fans at Gabba call Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar 'grub'

A week after being racially abused in Sydney, India seamer Mohammed Siraj was once again targeted by a the crowd on Friday in the ongoing fourth and final Test in Brisbane. 

IND vs AUS: After SCG abuse, unruly fans at Gabba call Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar &#039;grub&#039;
India seamer Mohammed Siraj (Source: Twitter)

A week after being racially abused in Sydney, India seamer Mohammed Siraj was once again targeted by the crowd on Friday in the ongoing fourth and final Test in Brisbane. As per a report in Morning Sydney Heralad, the 26-year-old was repeatedly called "grub" by a group of spectators.   

The previous encounter between the two sides in Sydney was marred by racial abuse and the untoward gesture of crowd towards the Indian cricketers. Cricket Australia had also rendered an apology in this regard and as per the report the authorities are keeping a close eye on the behaviour of fans in Gabba. 

In the third Test, which ended in a draw, Siraj brought the misconduct into the officals' notice and subsequently six men from the crowd were escorted out by the police.

The report included that the noise came from the front section of 215 and 216 at the Gabba. It added that Washington Sundar, who is making his Test debut, was also subjected to similar name calling. 

"The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted in the report as saying.

"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz). But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."

Kate further stated that after some time, a man yelled at Siraj asking him to wave, while calling him a "grub".

"Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub."  

India vs Australia
