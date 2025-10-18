IND vs AUS: Australia Set To Hand ODI Debuts To Matt Renshaw And Mitchell Owen In Perth Opener

Australia are set to hand two debut caps in the opening ODI against India, as Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen prepare to make their One-Day International debuts on October 19 in Perth. Nearly nine years after his international debut and following 14 Test appearances, Matt Renshaw, aged 29, will finally feature in his maiden ODI for Australia. His call-up comes on the back of a superb run of white-ball form. Renshaw was in red-hot touch during the three-match series against Sri Lanka A, where he amassed 248 runs at an exceptional average of 82.66 and a strike rate of 127.17, showcasing his elegant stroke play.

Overall, Renshaw boasts an impressive record in the 50-over format, having scored 2794 runs at an average of 41.08. Alongside him, Mitchell Owen will also make his ODI debut, rewarded for his explosive batting earlier this year when he smashed a 48-ball century against South Australia, catching the attention of selectors. Australia will also be without their two first-choice wicketkeepers Josh Inglis and Alex Carey for the series opener. This absence has opened the door for Josh Philippe to return to the ODI setup and take up the gloves in Perth.

Adding more intrigue to the squad reshuffle, Matt Short is also making his comeback to the Australian setup after a lengthy injury layoff. The all-rounder has been confirmed to bat at No. 3 for the entire three-match ODI series against India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh now firmly established as Australia’s white-ball opening pair, Short will drop down the order to fill the crucial one-down position. It marks a significant shift for Short, who previously opened in all ten of his ODI appearances for the national team.

Short’s return comes after a difficult few months battling injuries. He missed Australia’s 2-1 ODI series loss to South Africa in August due to a cartilage fracture in his rib and was also ruled out of the later stages of the Champions Trophy because of a quad injury. His first outing back in Australian colors came during the T20I tour of New Zealand earlier this month, where he batted at No. 3 and registered scores of 29, 2 and 7*.

Speaking ahead of the opening match, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh expressed confidence in the team’s blend of youth and experience, adding that the sell-out crowd in Perth will make it a memorable start to the series.

Australia’s ODI Squad for India Series

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

From Game 2 onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Series

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal