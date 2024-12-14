Advertisement
IND vs AUS BGT 3rd Test: Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2025 Final If Rain Washes Out Gabba Test?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 at Gabba was called off due to rain, increasing the likelihood of a draw. With unfavorable weather forecasts, India's WTC Final chances look uncertain. Scroll down to see how India can qualify for WTC 2025.

Written By Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs AUS BGT 3rd Test: Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2025 Final If Rain Washes Out Gabba Test? WTC 2025 Final Qualification Scenarios India

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test of the five-match series between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane started on a frustrating note as rain disrupted play after just 13.5 overs on Day 1. Australia managed to score 28/0 with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney unbeaten at the crease before persistent rain forced play to be called off for the day. With a bleak weather forecast for the remaining four days, there’s a strong possibility that the match may end in a draw, complicating India’s path to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final.

What Happens If The 3rd Test Is Called Off?

Should the Test end in a draw due to rain, the series will remain level at 1-1 with two matches left. In this scenario, India would need to win both remaining Tests to secure direct qualification for the WTC Final in June, where they are likely to face South Africa.

However, if India wins just one of the two remaining matches and the other ends in a draw (resulting in a 2-1 series win), their qualification will depend on other results:

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Sri Lanka must win at least one Test in their two-match series against Australia (January-February).
Pakistan vs South Africa: If Australia wins one of the remaining two Tests, India would require Pakistan to defeat South Africa 2-0 in their January series or Sri Lanka to beat Australia 2-0.

 

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: All 5 Days Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Day 2 at the Gabba is likely to see heavier rainfall, with a 100% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The forecast for the remaining days is also grim:

Day 3: 46% chance of rain
Day 4: 67% chance of rain
Day 5: 68% chance of rain

Implications for WTC Qualification

Rain interruptions could deal a significant blow to India’s hopes of making it to the WTC Final. While they still control their destiny with victories in the last two Tests, the team would also need favorable results from matches involving Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa.

India will hope for clear skies in Brisbane and a chance to press for a result as they aim to take a crucial step towards the WTC summit clash. Fans will anxiously await updates as the rain threat looms large.

