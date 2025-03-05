IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Ravindra Jadeja’s Stump Mic Sass - ‘Aap Baatein Karo, Tab Tak Main Over Khatam Kar Leta Hoon!'

In a high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash between India and Australia in Dubai, the match had all the ingredients of a classic. While India emerged victorious by four wickets, the contest was defined by moments of brilliance, strategic captaincy, and, of course, Ravindra Jadeja's quick wit and match-winning spell.

Jadeja’s Stump Mic Gem: ‘Aap Dono Baatein Karo, Tab Tak Main Teen Ball Daal Deta Hu’

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his rapid over rate, and during Australia's innings, his impatience got the better of him in the most humorous way possible. During one of his overs, as captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper KL Rahul debated the need for a slip, Jadeja cheekily quipped, "Aap dono baatein karo, tab tak main teen ball daal deta hu" (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I’ll bowl the remaining three deliveries). The moment, captured brilliantly on the stump mic, quickly went viral, leaving fans in splits and highlighting Jadeja’s no-nonsense approach to bowling.

Tactical Masterstroke: Jadeja’s Crucial Breakthroughs

Despite his witty interjection, Jadeja’s real impact came with the ball. Australia’s middle-order, led by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, was beginning to stabilize the innings when Jadeja struck gold. He trapped Labuschagne LBW, breaking a 56-run partnership that had the potential to take Australia past the 280-mark. The dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, with Jadeja soon sending back Josh Inglis, Australia’s in-form batter, caught at covers by Virat Kohli.

Finishing with figures of 2/40 in his 10 overs, Jadeja was India’s second-best bowler of the match behind the ever-reliable Mohammed Shami (3/48). His spell was a masterclass in accuracy and control, with 53 of his first 86 deliveries resulting in dot balls, tightening the noose around Australia’s batting unit.

India’s Chase: Kohli and Rahul Steady the Ship

Chasing 265, India found themselves in a tricky position after losing early wickets. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul showcased their experience, putting together a crucial 47-run partnership that steadied the innings. Kohli, in particular, displayed his trademark composure, milking the Australian bowlers for singles while dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary.

Rahul, on the other hand, was more watchful but ensured that India didn’t lose wickets in a heap. Their stand provided the foundation for Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to finish the chase in style, sealing India’s place in the final with an over to spare.

Jadeja’s Post-Match Thoughts

Speaking after the match, Jadeja reflected on his performance and the conditions. “The wicket was better than the last game, not much spin. We needed to start well and play sensible cricket in the first 10 overs. Smith and Labuschagne were batting nicely, and I just tried to attack the stumps. Luckily, we were able to contain the runs and pick up crucial wickets,” he said.

Social Media Frenzy: Fans Love Jadeja’s Banter

Jadeja’s hilarious stump mic moment became an instant social media sensation. Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with memes, hailing his quick thinking and ability to keep the mood light even in high-pressure situations. The clip of the exchange between Jadeja, Rohit, and Rahul racked up millions of views within hours, proving once again why Jadeja is one of the most beloved cricketers in the world.