IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head, Stats & Key Match Insights
India and Australia face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, with a rich ODI rivalry and high stakes for a spot in the final.
The stakes couldn't be higher as India and Australia lock horns in the highly anticipated semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With both teams boasting rich histories and a fierce rivalry in ICC tournaments, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Let's delve into their head-to-head stats, key players, and expert insights ahead of this blockbuster clash.
India vs Australia: Head-to-Head Record in ODIs and Champions Trophy
India and Australia share one of the fiercest rivalries in cricket. Across 151 One Day Internationals (ODIs), Australia holds the edge with 84 wins, while India has emerged victorious 57 times, with 10 matches ending without a result.
In ICC Champions Trophy History:
India leads the head-to-head battle 2-1 in four encounters (one no result):
1998 – India won by 44 runs (Dhaka)
2000 – India won by 20 runs (Nairobi)
2006 – No result (Mohali)
2009 – Australia won by 6 wickets (Centurion)
Their last ICC knockout meeting was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Australia clinched victory, denying India the coveted title at home.
India’s Road to the Semi-Finals
India stormed into the knockout stage by topping Group A after a 44-run victory over New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a crucial 79, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel added valuable runs. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy’s 5/42 decimated the Kiwi batting order.
Australia’s Road to the Semi-Finals
The Aussies booked their spot in the semis with a dominant campaign in Group B. They secured a comprehensive victory over England, thanks to stellar performances from Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell. Adam Zampa’s crafty spin has also been a game-changer for the Australians in the tournament.
Key Players to Watch Out For
India
Shubman Gill: Despite a mixed campaign, Gill’s ability to take charge in crucial matches makes him a dangerous prospect.
Shreyas Iyer: In red-hot form, his consistency in the middle order will be pivotal for India.
Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner’s five-wicket haul against New Zealand proved he can be the X-factor.
Axar Patel: His all-round abilities make him invaluable in a high-pressure semi-final.
Australia
Travis Head: Known for his aggressive strokeplay, Head can take the game away in the powerplay.
Glenn Maxwell: The all-rounder has the knack for delivering in crunch moments, both with bat and ball.
Adam Zampa: The leg-spinner has troubled Indian batters in the past and could play a decisive role on a turning track.
Pitch & Weather Report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The Dubai pitch has offered assistance to both batters and bowlers. While pacers might find some early movement, spinners will likely dominate as the match progresses. The average first-innings score has hovered around 250-270, making it a competitive total.
Weather Conditions:
Temperature: ~30°C (Hazy and warm conditions)
Dew Factor: Minimal, ensuring an even contest between bat and ball
Toss & Match Strategy
India may opt to chase, given their successful record while batting second in recent ICC tournaments.
Australia, on the other hand, might look to bat first and put India under scoreboard pressure, as they did in the 2023 World Cup final.
Predictions & Fantasy Cricket Tips
For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, here are the best picks for Dream11 contests:
Small League Picks:
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Vice-Captain: Steve Smith
Grand League Picks:
Captain: Travis Head
Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma
Best Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis
Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Varun Chakravarthy, Ben Dwarshuis
