IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals Weather Report From Dubai International Stadium: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India takes on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. With a spot in the final at stake, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be a high-intensity battle between two of the world's cricketing giants.

India’s Road to the Semi-Finals

India enters the knockout stage as the dominant force of Group A, having registered three consecutive victories. Rohit Sharma’s men showcased their all-round prowess, beginning with a solid win over Bangladesh, followed by a statement victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. In their final group-stage match, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs, cementing their place at the top of the table. With their batting lineup in fine form and their bowlers—especially the spinners—excelling, India looks formidable heading into the semi-finals.

Australia’s Journey So Far

On the other hand, Australia’s campaign in Group B has been riddled with disruptions due to rain. Steve Smith’s team managed to play only one full match—a high-scoring encounter against England, which they won convincingly. Their other two matches were washed out, leading to their qualification as the second-best team from Group B behind South Africa. With limited game time in the tournament, the Aussies will be eager to hit the ground running against India.

IND vs AUS Weather Report: Ideal Conditions for Cricket

According to AccuWeather.com, the Dubai International Stadium will witness clear skies with no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 24°C but will feel slightly warmer at 29°C due to atmospheric conditions. A gentle westerly breeze of 11 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 28 km/h, will provide slight relief for players under the sun. Humidity levels remain low, ensuring ideal playing conditions without excessive moisture affecting the ball.

With no rain threats, the semi-final is set to be played without interruptions, allowing fans to enjoy an uninterrupted battle between two cricketing giants.

Pitch Report: Spinners to Play a Key Role?

The Dubai International Stadium pitch has historically been slow, offering assistance to spinners, especially in the second innings. India’s last group-stage match against New Zealand saw nine of the ten wickets fall to spin, underlining the importance of slow bowlers on this surface. With Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel in India’s ranks, spin could play a decisive role once again.

Given the conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first, as chasing under lights might prove challenging. A score around 270-280 could be competitive, given the pitch's tendency to slow down as the game progresses.

Head-to-Head Record: Australia Holds the Edge

India and Australia have faced each other in 151 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the Aussies leading the head-to-head battle:

Australia Wins: 84

India Wins: 57

No Result: 10

Despite Australia’s historical dominance, India has enjoyed success in recent ICC tournaments and will be keen to turn the tide in their favor.

Predicted Playing XIs

India’s Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Australia’s Probable XI:

Travis Head

Cooper Connolly

Steve Smith (c)

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis

Alex Carey

Glenn Maxwell

Spencer Johnson

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Adam Zampa