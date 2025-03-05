IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Team India’s Thrilling Chase Breaks Records With 66.9 Crore Viewers On JioHotstar

The highly anticipated India vs Australia semi-final in the Champions Trophy 2025 lived up to its billing, delivering a spectacle that captivated cricket fans worldwide. The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 4, not only saw a nail-biting chase but also shattered viewership records, with peak concurrency reaching a staggering 66.9 crore on JioHotstar.

Record-Breaking Viewership on JioHotstar

JioHotstar, the streaming platform formed by the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, witnessed an unprecedented surge in audience engagement. The peak viewership of 66.9 crore surpassed the previous record of 60.2 crore set during India’s group-stage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The immense popularity of the match underscored the growing dominance of digital streaming in live sports consumption.

The concurrent viewership had already touched 18 crore when Australia, after winning the toss, opted to bat on a sluggish Dubai track. The excitement soared as India embarked on their chase, eventually peaking in the 49th over when KL Rahul sealed the victory with a six, triggering celebrations across the nation.

India’s Chase: Kohli and Rahul Steer the Ship

Set a target of 265, India approached the chase with calculated aggression. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a steady start before Virat Kohli took center stage. The seasoned campaigner played a vital knock of 84 runs, anchoring the innings alongside Shreyas Iyer (40) and KL Rahul (40*). The experienced duo absorbed pressure and rotated the strike efficiently, ensuring that the required run rate never spiraled out of control.

The defining moment came in the 49th over when Rahul dispatched the first delivery over long-on for six, sealing India’s place in the final. His composed innings under pressure once again highlighted his reliability in clutch situations.

Australia’s Fighting Effort

Despite falling short, Australia put up a commendable fight. Steve Smith’s side posted a competitive 264, thanks to crucial contributions from Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Glenn Maxwell (56). India’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, executed their plans with precision, restricting Australia from posting a more imposing total.

Shami’s dismissal of Smith and Bumrah’s crucial death-over spells ensured that India did not have to chase beyond their comfort zone. The bowlers’ disciplined approach set the foundation for what turned out to be a historic night for Indian cricket.

What This Means for India’s Title Hopes

With this victory, India has stormed into the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, where they will face either South Africa or New Zealand on March 9. The form of Kohli, the stability of Rahul, and the effectiveness of India’s bowling attack make them formidable contenders for the title.

Additionally, the record-breaking viewership reaffirms India’s cricketing dominance on and off the field. The unprecedented numbers reflect the nation’s passion for the sport and the evolving digital landscape of cricket broadcasting.

Growing Digital Consumption of Cricket

The rise of JioHotstar as the go-to platform for live cricket streaming signals a shift in how audiences consume the game. With streaming services offering high-quality, real-time content, more fans are choosing online platforms over traditional television broadcasts. While the terrestrial channels of JioStar also telecasted the match, the official BARC ratings for TV viewership will be released next week.

JioHotstar’s accessibility, combined with tailored subscription plans, has played a significant role in this digital transformation. With both ad-supported and premium options available, the platform has managed to capture a diverse audience base, making cricket more accessible than ever before.