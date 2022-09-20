IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 1st T20 match in Mohali, 730 PM IST, September 20

India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). Though a few fast bowlers will be rested over the course of six games before the World Cup – three matches against South Africa to follow after the Australia series – India have a full strength squad at their disposal to finalise combinations. The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get 'all the answers' from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.

Though India did bat well in the Asia Cup, they did resort to a lot of changes during the tournament. Their lack of depth in the bowling department was also exposed but Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are now back to bolster the attack.

Rohit has made it clear that KL Rahul will be his opening partner in Australia but there is a possibility that Virat Kohli gets to open alongside him. With the star batter scoring a memorable hundred in his last T20 innings, there will always be a temptation to make him bat at the top.

The top-four are pretty much sorted but the jury is still out on the role of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.

Match Details

India vs Australia 1st T20 match

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: September 20 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs AUS 1st T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs AUS 1st T20 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa