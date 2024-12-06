IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana In Anger As Stadium Lights Go Off In Adelaide During Pink Ball Test - Watch

During the ongoing day-night test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval, the lights of the stadium went off out of a sudden, and as a result, it caused a lot of problems for the players and the fans. The game was stopped for some time after the lights went off. The moment the lights came on, it again went off. The players of both teams looked disappointed but then soon the floodlights turned on and the match resumed.

It all transpired on day 1 of the pink ball Test match between India and Australia when the lights of the stadium caused problems to both fans and the players. Harshit Rana was bowling the over when the lights went off. Fans who were there in the stadium switched on flashlights of their mobiles.

The lights went out twice in quick succession at Adelaide Oval, but play has resumed. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/u6Jtd39Utc — cricket.com.au (cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

Talking about the game, the Indian team is locking horns with Australia in a pink ball Test match at Adelaide. This is the 13th pink ball game for Australia while the Indian team is playing their fifth. The Indian team batted first and was restricted to just 180 runs. India’s star with the bat was Nitish Kumar Reddy as he scored 42 runs in 54 balls. For Australia, Mitchell Starc scalped 6 wickets for 50 runs. The likes of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took two wickets each.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.