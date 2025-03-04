IND vs AUS: Indian Fans Offer Prayers In Varanasi For Team India’s Victory Against Australia

IND vs AUS: Indian Cricket fans offered prayers in Varanasi for the victory of Team India ahead of Men in Blue's semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have won two games each.

India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final.

Since their last encounter on November 19, 2023, there has been a complete difference between the two sides that will line up on Tuesday in front of a vibrant crowd in Dubai.

Ahead of an all-important clash between two sides, the cricket fans performed the Maha Aarti of Sarangnath Mahadev, with the temple priests chanting the Mahadev mantra for Team India's victory by playing Dhamru.

After the prayers were completed, a cricket fan shared his thoughts about the encounter, stating that the Rohit Sharma-led side will definitely reach the final of the ongoing marquee event.

"We performed special prayers at Sarangnath Shiva temple for Team India's victory against Australia. We have high hopes from Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli should also repeat the brilliant innings played against Pakistan... India will definitely reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy..." a cricket fan said.

IND vs AUS: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.