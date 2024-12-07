IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Surpasses Zaheer Khan For This MASSIVE Test Record
Jasprit Bumrah achieved a massive feat after dismissing Steve Smith for 2 runs on the second day of the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide.
Trending Photos
Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap by picking many crucial wickets on the second day of the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Bumrah surpassed Zaheer Khan's tally of 51 Test wickets in 2002 to set a new record for the most wickets taken by an Indian pacer in a calendar year this century.
The 31-year-old pacer achieved the feat after dismissing Steve Smith for 2 runs. Apart from Smith, Bumrah also removed Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Pat Cummins to finish with a superb bowling figure of 4 for 61.
Bumrah has played 11 Test matches in 2024 and produced many match-winning bowling performances. He has picked 53 Test wickets so far in this year.
Most Test Wickets For An Indian Pacer In A Calendar Year (Since 2000)
53* - Jasprit Bumrah, 2024
51 - Zaheer Khan, 2002
48 - Jasprit Bumrah, 2018
47 - Zaheer Khan, 2010
47 - Mohammad Shami, 2018
Most Test Wickets For An Indian Pacer In A Calendar Year
75 - Kapil Dev, 1983
74 - Kapil Dev, 1979
53* - Jasprit Bumrah, 2024
When it comes to the record for most wickets taken by a fast bowler in a calendar year, it belongs to Australia’s Dennis Lillee, who picked 85 wickets in 13 Tests in 1981. Overall, legendary Shane Warne has the most wickets in a calendar year. He took 96 wickets in 15 Tests in 2005.
Lead For Australia In The Pink-Ball Test In Adelaide
Despite Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) taking four wickets each, India took a vital 157-run first-innings lead over India on day two of the pink ball Test in Adelaide.
Australia were bowled out for 337 in reply to India's 180 after Travis Head hit a sensational century (140) while Marnus Labuschagne returned to form with a resolute fifty (64).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv