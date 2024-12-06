IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts Test History, Joins Kapil Dev And Zaheer Khan In THIS Elite List

Jasprit Bumrah achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first bowler to pick 50 Test wickets in the ongoing 2024 season. The premier Indian pacer achieved the feat after removing Australia opener Usman Khawaja (13) on the opening day of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

With this, Bumrah became the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to claim 50 wickets in Test cricket in a single calendar year.

The 31-year-old Bumrah has played 11 Test matches in 2024 and produced many match-winning bowling performances.

Notably, Kapil Dev was the first Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets in a calendar year. The former India spinner took 74 wickets in 17 Tests in 1979 and then achieved a similar milestone in 1983 as well, taking 75 wickets in 18 Tests. On the other hand, Zaheer Khan took 51 wickets in 15 Tests in 2002, picked up 51 wickets in 15 Tests.

When it comes to the record for most wickets taken by a fast bowler in a calendar year, it belongs to Australia’s Dennis Lillee, who picked 85 wickets in 13 Tests in 1981.

Overall, legendary Shane Warne has the most wickets in a calendar year. He took 96 wickets in 15 Tests in 2005.

Bumrah Shines But Other Indian Pacers Disappoint

Once again, Jasprit Bumrah performed well for India as he removed Australia opener Usman Khawaja and gave just 13 runs in his 11 overs on opening day of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide. He also bowled four maiden overs.

However, other Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana looked ordinary against Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne. Even all-rounder Nitish Reddy leaked runs.

McSweeney and Labuschagne were at the crease on 38 and 20 respectively and they took Australia to 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 1. The home side trail by 94 runs.