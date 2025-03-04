IND vs AUS Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 Semifinals: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy Semifinals Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?
Watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal live streaming on JioStar, with TV telecast on Star Sports and Sports18, starting at 2:30 PM IST on March 4.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to witness a high-stakes battle as India takes on Australia in the semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this marquee clash, with both teams eyeing a spot in the grand finale. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast, and viewing options for this thrilling encounter.
IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch
Match Details:
Fixture: India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE
Time: 2:30 PM IST | 9:00 AM GMT | 7:00 PM Local Time
Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST
How to Watch IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Semifinal on TV?
For fans who prefer live telecast on television, the match will be broadcast on:
India: Star Sports Network, Sports18
Australia: Fox Sports, Channel 7
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
USA: Willow TV
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online?
For those looking to stream the match online, here are the platforms providing free and paid live streaming:
India: JioCinema, Hotstar (Free for Jio users)
Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel
UK: Sky Go, NOW TV
USA: ESPN+, Willow TV app
Pakistan: Tamasha, ARY ZAP
India vs Australia: Road to the Semifinals
India’s Dominant Run
India has been in red-hot form, winning all group-stage matches convincingly. Their spin-heavy attack—led by Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy—has been a game-changer on the slow, gripping Dubai pitch. Rohit Sharma’s team outplayed Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand to top Group A and enter the semis as unbeaten favorites.
Australia’s Grit and Resilience
Despite missing key pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, Australia has showcased its champion mentality. A record-breaking run chase against England in Lahore, where they chased down 352, proved their batting depth, with Steve Smith leading from the front. However, with a depleted bowling attack, their main challenge will be countering India’s spin-friendly strategy.
Key Players to Watch in IND vs AUS Semifinal
India:
Virat Kohli: The ultimate big-match player, with a stellar ICC knockout record.
Ravindra Jadeja: All-rounder who thrives on slow pitches.
Shubman Gill: India’s most consistent ODI batter in recent months.
Australia:
Steve Smith: The Australian captain’s experience will be crucial.
Glenn Maxwell: A match-winner capable of changing the game in a few overs.
Adam Zampa: Australia’s key weapon against India’s middle order.
Head-to-Head: India vs Australia in ICC Knockouts
India and Australia have a rich history of ICC knockout encounters. Unfortunately for the Men in Blue, Australia has dominated in recent years:
2015 ODI World Cup Semifinal: AUS won by 95 runs
2023 World Test Championship Final: AUS won by 209 runs
2023 ODI World Cup Final: AUS won by 6 wickets
Can India break the jinx this time and finally overcome their biggest ICC hurdle?
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Squads
India Squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
Australia Squad:
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly.
