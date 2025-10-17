IND vs AUS ODI 2025: Cameron Green Ruled Out Of ODI Series, 2023 WC Star Announced Replacement

Australia suffered a major setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against India as Cameron Green has been ruled out due to side soreness. Cricket Australia announced that Marnus Labuschagne, a member of the 2023 World Cup-winning squad, will take Green’s spot in the lineup Green was diagnosed with a “low grade” side issue and his omission from the series is being described as precautionary. The 26-year-old is expected to be back in action for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield match starting October 28, in line with his preparation plans for the Ashes.

According to Cricket Australia, “Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes.” This approach has been taken with an eye on Australia’s demanding cricket calendar and Green’s all-rounder role in bigger contests later in the season.

His Replacement

In the official statement, it was noted that Labuschagne, who was dropped after a dip in form against South Africa in August, will now rejoin the squad for the ODI series against India. He will head to Perth following the Bulls’ current Shield match in Adelaide(see the generated image above).

Labuschagne, who has played 66 ODIs and scored 1871 runs, last featured in Australia’s ODI team in their match against South Africa on August 24, 2025. He was also part of Pat Cummins’ team that won the 2023 ICC World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He is set to compete again when Shubman Gill leads India in their three-match series starting October 19(see the generated image above).

Australia’s updated ODI squad consists of Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, and Mitchell Starc. From game two onwards, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, and Josh Inglis will also join the squad(see the generated image above).

India’s team for the series features Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal(see the generated image above).

India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule

October 19 (Sunday): 1st ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 (Thursday): 2nd ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25 (Saturday): 3rd ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney