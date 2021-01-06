हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: One fan at MCG tests positive for Covid-19, others advised to get tested and isolate

A fan, who attended last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG, has tested positive for Covid-19, and authorities have urged other spectators to get tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

IND vs AUS: One fan at MCG tests positive for Covid-19, others advised to get tested and isolate
Image used for representational purpose

Melbourne: A fan, who attended last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG, has tested positive for Covid-19, and authorities have urged other spectators to get tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

According to a report in 'The Telegraph', the state health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre.

"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health was quoted as saying in the report. "We're encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result."

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live-action. There was controversy after the game when it was alleged that five Indian players breached the Covid-19 protocols by eating out at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne.

However, the Indian contingent returned negative Covid tests before it flew to Sydney for the third Test, starting Thursday. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Australia
Next
Story

Delhi Capitals announce Pravin Amre as new assistant coach

  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Big reveal of Zee News on Ghaziabad-Muradnagar crematorium accident