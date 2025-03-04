IND vs AUS Semifinals CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Semifinals, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 04

The much-anticipated India vs Australia semifinal clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. This epic battle features two of the most dominant cricketing nations, with a rich history of intense encounters, particularly in ICC knockout stages. Can India finally break the jinx against Australia in crucial games, or will the Aussies continue their supremacy?

India vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicket-keeper:

Josh Inglis

Batters:

Virat Kohli

Travis Head

Shubman Gill

Steve Smith

All-rounders:

Axar Patel

Glenn Maxwell

Hardik Pandya

Bowlers:

Adam Zampa

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

Captain Choices:

First Choice: Travis Head

Second Choice: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain Choices:

First Choice: Shubman Gill

Second Choice: Virat Kohli

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium pitch has proven to be a challenge for batters throughout the tournament. Unlike high-scoring games in Pakistan, Dubai has produced low-scoring thrillers, with the sluggish surface making shot-making difficult. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role, and any score above 250 will be highly competitive. India’s spin-heavy attack could give them an edge, while Australia may struggle due to the unfamiliar conditions.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches Played: 151

India Wins: 57

Australia Wins: 84

No Result: 10

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

India Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Predicted XI:

Travis Head

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Steve Smith (C)

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (WK)

Alex Carey

Glenn Maxwell

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Adam Zampa

Spencer Johnson

Key Match-ups & Tactical Insights

Varun Chakravarthy – The X-Factor?

India’s mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, could be a game-changer. With the Dubai pitch assisting turn, his variations might prove lethal against Australia’s middle order. His battle against Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be pivotal.

Travis Head vs Indian Bowlers

Australia’s opener Travis Head has been in sublime form and will be a key wicket for India. His aggressive approach against spinners and pacers alike could set the tone for Australia’s innings.

Hardik Pandya’s Role

Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities provide balance to the Indian squad. His ability to accelerate with the bat and contribute crucial overs with the ball makes him a valuable Dream11 pick.

Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11

Pick spinners as Dubai's pitch is favorable for them.

Select top-order batters from both teams as they have the best chance to score.

Choose an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain to maximize fantasy points.