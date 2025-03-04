IND vs AUS Semifinals CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Semifinals, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 04
Get the best India vs Australia Dream11 fantasy team, captain & vice-captain picks, pitch report, and expert tips for the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai.
The much-anticipated India vs Australia semifinal clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. This epic battle features two of the most dominant cricketing nations, with a rich history of intense encounters, particularly in ICC knockout stages. Can India finally break the jinx against Australia in crucial games, or will the Aussies continue their supremacy?
India vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
Wicket-keeper:
Josh Inglis
Batters:
Virat Kohli
Travis Head
Shubman Gill
Steve Smith
All-rounders:
Axar Patel
Glenn Maxwell
Hardik Pandya
Bowlers:
Adam Zampa
Kuldeep Yadav
Varun Chakravarthy
Captain Choices:
First Choice: Travis Head
Second Choice: Steve Smith
Vice-Captain Choices:
First Choice: Shubman Gill
Second Choice: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia Pitch Report
The Dubai International Stadium pitch has proven to be a challenge for batters throughout the tournament. Unlike high-scoring games in Pakistan, Dubai has produced low-scoring thrillers, with the sluggish surface making shot-making difficult. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role, and any score above 250 will be highly competitive. India’s spin-heavy attack could give them an edge, while Australia may struggle due to the unfamiliar conditions.
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Matches Played: 151
India Wins: 57
Australia Wins: 84
No Result: 10
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI
India Predicted XI:
Rohit Sharma (C)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
Axar Patel
KL Rahul (WK)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Shami
Varun Chakravarthy
Australia Predicted XI:
Travis Head
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Steve Smith (C)
Marnus Labuschagne
Josh Inglis (WK)
Alex Carey
Glenn Maxwell
Ben Dwarshuis
Nathan Ellis
Adam Zampa
Spencer Johnson
Key Match-ups & Tactical Insights
Varun Chakravarthy – The X-Factor?
India’s mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, could be a game-changer. With the Dubai pitch assisting turn, his variations might prove lethal against Australia’s middle order. His battle against Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be pivotal.
Travis Head vs Indian Bowlers
Australia’s opener Travis Head has been in sublime form and will be a key wicket for India. His aggressive approach against spinners and pacers alike could set the tone for Australia’s innings.
Hardik Pandya’s Role
Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities provide balance to the Indian squad. His ability to accelerate with the bat and contribute crucial overs with the ball makes him a valuable Dream11 pick.
Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11
Pick spinners as Dubai's pitch is favorable for them.
Select top-order batters from both teams as they have the best chance to score.
Choose an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain to maximize fantasy points.
