Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867043https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-aus-semifinals-ct-odi-semis-dream11-team-prediction-match-preview-fantasy-cricket-hints-captain-probable-playing-11s-team-news-injury-updates-for-today-s-india-vs-australia-semifinals-dubai-2-30-pm-ist-march-04-2867043.html
NewsCricket
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

IND vs AUS Semifinals CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Semifinals, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 04

Get the best India vs Australia Dream11 fantasy team, captain & vice-captain picks, pitch report, and expert tips for the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS Semifinals CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Semifinals, Dubai, 2.30 PM IST, March 04

The much-anticipated India vs Australia semifinal clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. This epic battle features two of the most dominant cricketing nations, with a rich history of intense encounters, particularly in ICC knockout stages. Can India finally break the jinx against Australia in crucial games, or will the Aussies continue their supremacy?

Also Read: IPL 2025: Meet The Captains CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR,DC,PBKS, SRH, LSG, GT - In Pics

India vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicket-keeper:

Josh Inglis

Batters:

Virat Kohli
Travis Head
Shubman Gill
Steve Smith

All-rounders:

Axar Patel
Glenn Maxwell
Hardik Pandya

Bowlers:

Adam Zampa
Kuldeep Yadav
Varun Chakravarthy

Captain Choices:

First Choice: Travis Head
Second Choice: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain Choices:

First Choice: Shubman Gill
Second Choice: Virat Kohli

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium pitch has proven to be a challenge for batters throughout the tournament. Unlike high-scoring games in Pakistan, Dubai has produced low-scoring thrillers, with the sluggish surface making shot-making difficult. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role, and any score above 250 will be highly competitive. India’s spin-heavy attack could give them an edge, while Australia may struggle due to the unfamiliar conditions.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches Played: 151
India Wins: 57
Australia Wins: 84
No Result: 10

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

India Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma (C)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
Axar Patel
KL Rahul (WK)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Shami
Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Predicted XI:

Travis Head
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Steve Smith (C)
Marnus Labuschagne
Josh Inglis (WK)
Alex Carey
Glenn Maxwell
Ben Dwarshuis
Nathan Ellis
Adam Zampa
Spencer Johnson

Key Match-ups & Tactical Insights

Varun Chakravarthy – The X-Factor?

India’s mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, could be a game-changer. With the Dubai pitch assisting turn, his variations might prove lethal against Australia’s middle order. His battle against Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be pivotal.

Travis Head vs Indian Bowlers

Australia’s opener Travis Head has been in sublime form and will be a key wicket for India. His aggressive approach against spinners and pacers alike could set the tone for Australia’s innings.

Hardik Pandya’s Role

Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities provide balance to the Indian squad. His ability to accelerate with the bat and contribute crucial overs with the ball makes him a valuable Dream11 pick.

Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11

Pick spinners as Dubai's pitch is favorable for them.
Select top-order batters from both teams as they have the best chance to score.
Choose an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain to maximize fantasy points.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Champions Trophy 2025India vs Australia Dream11 predictionind vs aus dream11 team todayIndia vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinalIND vs AUS playing 11 todayIndia vs Australia fantasy cricket tipsIND vs AUS pitch report DubaiIndia vs Australia head-to-head recordIND vs AUS Dream11 captain and vice-captainIndia vs Australia match previewIND vs AUS fantasy team selectionIndia vs Australia semifinal playing XIIND vs AUS Dream11 best picksIndia vs Australia semifinal key playersIND vs AUS Champions Trophy statsIndia vs Australia match analysisIND vs AUS Dream11 grand league tipsIndia vs Australia Dubai match reportIND vs AUS Dream11 small league tipsIndia vs Australia match winner predictionIND vs AUS Champions Trophy latest updatesIndia vs Australia Dream11 team expert adviceIND vs AUS top fantasy picksIndia vs Australia semifinal live updatesIND vs AUS today match fantasy tipsIndia vs Australia pitch conditionsIND vs AUS Dream11 contest tipsIndia vs Austra
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK