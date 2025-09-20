IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Fastest Century By An Indian In ODIs
Smriti Mandhana's explosive knock not only broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls (against Australia in Nagpur, 2013) but also marked the second-fastest century in women's ODI history, behind only Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton in 2012.
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by breaking Virat Kohli's record for the fastest century by an Indian in One-Day Internationals. Smriti smashed the century in just 50 balls during the third Women's ODI between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
Fastest Century for INDIA in ODI
50 balls - Smriti Mandhana v AUS*
52 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS
60 balls - Virender Sehwag v NZ
61 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS
Chasing a big total of 413 runs, Smriti showcased her trademark flair and aggression at the top of the order and has kept India alive in the run chase.
