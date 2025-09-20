Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962390https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-aus-smriti-mandhana-creates-history-breaks-virat-kohlis-record-for-fastest-century-by-an-indian-in-odis-2962390.html
NewsCricket
SMRITI MANDHANA

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Fastest Century By An Indian In ODIs

Smriti Mandhana's explosive knock not only broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls (against Australia in Nagpur, 2013) but also marked the second-fastest century in women's ODI history, behind only Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton in 2012.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Fastest Century By An Indian In ODIs Pic credit: BCCI Women

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by breaking Virat Kohli's record for the fastest century by an Indian in One-Day Internationals. Smriti smashed the century in just 50 balls during the third Women's ODI between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Smriti's explosive knock not only broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls (against Australia in Nagpur, 2013) but also marked the second-fastest century in women's ODI history, behind only Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton in 2012.

Fastest Century for INDIA in ODI

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

50 balls - Smriti Mandhana v AUS* 
52 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS
60 balls - Virender Sehwag v NZ
61 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS

Chasing a big total of 413 runs, Smriti showcased her trademark flair and aggression at the top of the order and has kept India alive in the run chase.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh