India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by breaking Virat Kohli's record for the fastest century by an Indian in One-Day Internationals. Smriti smashed the century in just 50 balls during the third Women's ODI between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Smriti's explosive knock not only broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls (against Australia in Nagpur, 2013) but also marked the second-fastest century in women's ODI history, behind only Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton in 2012.

Fastest Century for INDIA in ODI

50 balls - Smriti Mandhana v AUS*

52 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS

60 balls - Virender Sehwag v NZ

61 balls - Virat Kohli v AUS

Chasing a big total of 413 runs, Smriti showcased her trademark flair and aggression at the top of the order and has kept India alive in the run chase.

