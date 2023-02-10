topStoriesenglish2571773
IND vs AUS, Watch: Virat Kohli Trapped by Todd Murphy in India vs Australia 1st Test

IND vs AUS: Watch Virat Kohli gets dismissed on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia

Feb 10, 2023

IND vs AUS, Watch: Virat Kohli Trapped by Todd Murphy in India vs Australia 1st Test

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in the first Test match between Australia and India as he got dismissed on just 12 runs after Day 2 Lunch. Australia spinner Todd Murphy trapped the middle-order star as Kohli edged a leg stump ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

