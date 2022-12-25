topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
R ASHWIN

'Sydney 2021 meets Dhaka 2022', Twitter hails R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer as India register EPIC come-from-behind win vs BAN in 2nd Test

India registered a spectacular win vs Bangladesh in the last and 2nd Test at Dhaka with Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin contributing with bat. Check reactions of Team India fans

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Sydney 2021 meets Dhaka 2022', Twitter hails R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer as India register EPIC come-from-behind win vs BAN in 2nd Test

India registered an epic come-from-behind win over Bangladesh in th second Test to clinch the series 2-0 in Dhaka on Sunday (December 25) to bring the Merry Christmas. Needing 100 to win on the pentultimate day of the Test match, India resumed the chase with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat in the middle. Bangladesh's spinner Mehidy Hasan, who has risen in this series with ball, picked up two back to back wickets while captain Shakib Al Hasan picked one to push India on back foot quite early in the day. It was then that Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin came together and stitched a 71-run stand to guide India to historic win.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to be DROPPED from TEST squad? Here are five reasons why team mangement must take call on India's No.4 - IN PICS

After the win, India fans were quite relieved as this could have been the first loss for Men in Blue in whites against Tigers. But it was not to be as Bangladesh returned with hurt. 

Take a look at fans' reactions below after India pulled off a difficult win in Dhaka: 

This is India's 16th series win in Asia in a row. Earlier, India had beaten Bangladesh in the first Test as well at Chattogram. With this win, India have solidified their chances of qualifying for the final of World Test Championships. They are at second spot, only behind Australia, with 99 points from 8 matches, with a win percentage of 58.93. In 8 Test matches, India have won four, while losing two of them. Two matches finished in a draw. To qualify for WTC final, India will hope that SA continue to have a poor series vs Aussies Down Under. 

Coming back to IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Mirpur, despite the win, India have to address many concerns. The Test series in Bangladesh should have come easily but it didn't. India ran over Bangladesh in 1st Test but in the 2nd match, they were left clueless with the bat. The likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli underperforming in the match is not good sign. Some tough calls need to be taken after the end of the series. 

Live Tv

R AshwinR Ashwin newsShreyas IyerShreyas Iyer newsIndia vs BangladeshIND vs BAN 2nd TestAshwin 42Ashwin takes India to winShreyas Iyer 2nd Test vs BangladeshIndia win seriesindia beat bangladeshDhaka Test

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022