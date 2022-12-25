'Sydney 2021 meets Dhaka 2022', Twitter hails R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer as India register EPIC come-from-behind win vs BAN in 2nd Test

India registered an epic come-from-behind win over Bangladesh in th second Test to clinch the series 2-0 in Dhaka on Sunday (December 25) to bring the Merry Christmas. Needing 100 to win on the pentultimate day of the Test match, India resumed the chase with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat in the middle. Bangladesh's spinner Mehidy Hasan, who has risen in this series with ball, picked up two back to back wickets while captain Shakib Al Hasan picked one to push India on back foot quite early in the day. It was then that Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin came together and stitched a 71-run stand to guide India to historic win.

After the win, India fans were quite relieved as this could have been the first loss for Men in Blue in whites against Tigers. But it was not to be as Bangladesh returned with hurt.

Take a look at fans' reactions below after India pulled off a difficult win in Dhaka:

Ash Anna has cooked up another champion performance. One of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/U1gariiYAb — Brave Joker (perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) December 25, 2022

That's why I always said Ash anna is the biggest match winner of Indian Team in Subcontinent without a shadow of doubt.

Never ever underestimate him.

What a Player!! _#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/D4aUQWqjh5 December 25, 2022

This is India's 16th series win in Asia in a row. Earlier, India had beaten Bangladesh in the first Test as well at Chattogram. With this win, India have solidified their chances of qualifying for the final of World Test Championships. They are at second spot, only behind Australia, with 99 points from 8 matches, with a win percentage of 58.93. In 8 Test matches, India have won four, while losing two of them. Two matches finished in a draw. To qualify for WTC final, India will hope that SA continue to have a poor series vs Aussies Down Under.

Coming back to IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Mirpur, despite the win, India have to address many concerns. The Test series in Bangladesh should have come easily but it didn't. India ran over Bangladesh in 1st Test but in the 2nd match, they were left clueless with the bat. The likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli underperforming in the match is not good sign. Some tough calls need to be taken after the end of the series.