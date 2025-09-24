IND Vs BAN Asia Cup T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Super Fours 16th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online?

IND vs BAN: India will face Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their chances of making it to the final with a crucial win in this encounter. India, who have looked like a well-balanced unit throughout the tournament, will aim to secure their second consecutive victory in the Super Four round. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be confident after their spirited chase against Sri Lanka in their first Super Four match.

IND vs BAN: Match Details

The India vs Bangladesh clash will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2025. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The high-voltage contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, a venue known for producing exciting encounters in multi-nation tournaments.

TV Telecast Details in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN Super Four match on the Sony Sports Network. The game will be aired on multiple channels to cater to different languages and regions, including:

Sony Sports Ten 1 (English)

Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil

Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu

Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Live Streaming Platform

For viewers who prefer watching the match online, the Sony Liv app and website will provide live streaming of the IND vs BAN clash. Fans will need to purchase a subscription plan to access the live feed.

India Eye Consecutive Wins

After a strong performance in their previous Super Four match, Team India will be keen to maintain their winning momentum. The Men in Blue will focus on improving their fielding, an area that came under scrutiny in their game against Pakistan. A win here will further boost their chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Bangladesh Look to Upset the Favourites

Bangladesh enter the match with confidence after their clinical chase against Sri Lanka in tricky batting conditions. The Tigers will look to put up another spirited performance to challenge the mighty Indian side and keep their own qualification hopes alive.