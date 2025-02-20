As the cricketing world gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, one of the most anticipated opening fixtures sees India locking horns with Bangladesh in Dubai. For young Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana, this match is more than just another game—it’s his baptism by fire on the grandest stage of international cricket. At just 22 years old, Nahid Rana has already etched his name in Bangladesh’s cricketing history as the nation’s fastest bowler, clocking speeds of 152 kmph. However, as he prepares to take on stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, his focus is not on sheer speed but on rhythm, control, and execution.

“I would rather concentrate on getting into the right rhythm and my release,” Rana told ICC in an exclusive interview. “Looking after your body and staying fit is the key to bowling quick. If I feel good, then I know that the pace would be right. But when you see the speedometer touch 150kph, it’s always a great feeling.”

A Dream Start Against Cricketing Giants

Bangladesh’s campaign in Group A includes high-voltage encounters against India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Their first match against India will set the tone, and Rana knows the challenge ahead. Facing the likes of Sharma and Kohli—two of modern-day cricket’s finest batters—will test his nerves and skills.

“The opportunity to play against the best cricketers in the world is the highest form of inspiration,” said Rana. “I am enjoying every moment of international cricket. Things have happened very fast, but I’m grateful for everything.”

Memories of Rawalpindi and Tactical Adaptations

Bangladesh will later travel to Rawalpindi for their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. The venue holds special significance for Rana, who delivered a match-winning spell there last August, dismantling Pakistan’s top order by dismissing Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Saud Shakeel in a single fiery burst.

“We played on pitches that were very good for batting, and the margins for fast bowlers were minimal,” Rana recalled. “Despite that, we made the right adjustments and bowled exceptionally as a fast-bowling unit. The pitches could be even better for the Champions Trophy, so we have to be laser-focused on execution.”

Rising Through the Ranks: From Street Cricket to the Global Stage

Rana’s journey to international cricket is nothing short of inspiring. Growing up in Rajshahi, near the India-Bangladesh border, he honed his skills playing taped tennis ball cricket before transitioning to professional cricket in his late teens.

His potential was first recognized by former Bangladesh pacer Alamgir Kabir, who helped him develop the technical aspects of fast bowling. Since making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in March last year, Rana has been a revelation, picking up 20 wickets in just six Tests and adding four scalps in three ODIs.

“It is never easy to adapt to international cricket,” said Rana. “But I was fortunate to play a good number of first-class matches before my debut. That exposure helped me understand different conditions and situations. However, international cricket is a completely different level.”

A Mindset of Growth and Humility

Despite his rapid rise, Rana remains grounded, emphasizing continuous learning and self-improvement. “Every day on and off the field, I learn something new—from fitness to diet, from executing game plans to learning from senior players and coaches. The team expects me to bowl fast and be an attacking option. I try to repay that faith by sticking to my strengths and staying humble.”