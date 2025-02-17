IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview: Squads, Date and Timing, Venue, Head-To-Head and Live Streaming Details

ND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20.

Despite an injury setback with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out owing to a back issue, India have a star-studded team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The India squad has the majority of the names that featured at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they finished runners-up.

The experienced duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli power a well-rounded batting line-up. On the other hand, fresh names have been introduced in the bowling line-up with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy putting themselves in the mix.

A noticeable feature of the squad is the presence of multiple all-rounders such as Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who provide depth with bat and ball.

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match:

When will the IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the IND vs. BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head ODI Stats

Overall: India 33 wins, Bangladesh 8 wins, no results - 1

In Asia: India 30 wins, Bangladesh 8 wins

In ICC tournaments: India 4 wins, Bangladesh 1 win

In Champions Trophy: India 1 win, Bangladesh 0 win

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.