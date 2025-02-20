IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Probable Playing 11s Team News For India vs Bangladesh Dubai Match 2:30 PM 20th Feb
India face Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash, with Dream11 fantasy picks, probable playing 11, and match predictions favoring India in Dubai’s high-stakes encounter.
The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 continues as India (IND) take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20 at 2:30 PM IST. With both teams eager to start their campaign on a winning note, this match promises thrilling cricketing action. Let’s dive into the IND vs BAN Dream11 team prediction, probable playing 11s, key fantasy picks, and pitch conditions to help you make informed decisions for your Dream11 fantasy team.
IND vs BAN Match Preview
India enter the Champions Trophy as one of the tournament favorites, boasting a well-balanced squad. They recently dominated England 3-0 in their last ODI series, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami in top form. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a setback, losing 3-0 to West Indies. However, they have the potential to cause an upset with players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading their charge.
Head-to-Head Record
Matches Played: 41
India Won: 32
Bangladesh Won: 8
No Result: 1
India has historically dominated this rivalry, but Bangladesh has stunned them in major ICC events before. Will there be another surprise in Dubai?
IND vs BAN Match Details
Match: India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025, Match 2
Date & Time: February 20, 2025, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Live Streaming & Score Updates: Available on official ICC platforms and live commentary sections.
IND vs BAN Pitch Report & Conditions
The Dubai pitch offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. Early swing with the new ball can trouble openers, but once settled, batters can score freely. Spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, as chasing under lights is easier.
Recent ODI at Dubai:
Total Runs Scored: 392
Wickets Fallen: 17
Winning Strategy: Bowl first, restrict opponents to 250-270, and chase comfortably.
IND vs BAN Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11 (Probable)
Rohit Sharma (C)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul (WK)
Hardik Pandya
Axar Patel
Ravindra Jadeja
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Shami
Kuldeep Yadav
No injury concerns for India.
Bangladesh Playing 11 (Probable)
Tanzid Hasan
Soumya Sarkar
Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C)
Towhid Hridoy
Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)
Mahmudullah
Jaker Ali
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Rishad Hossain
Taskin Ahmed
Mustafizur Rahman
No injury concerns for Bangladesh.
IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
Building a strong Dream11 fantasy team requires analyzing form, pitch conditions, and player matchups. Here are the top fantasy picks:
Wicket-keeper
Mushfiqur Rahim – The experienced Bangladeshi batter has a solid record against India, with 703 runs in 26 matches. His consistency makes him a valuable fantasy pick.
Batters
Shubman Gill – With 174 runs in just two ODIs against Bangladesh, Gill is a must-have player. His recent form suggests he could be a game-changer.
Rohit Sharma – A big-match player, Rohit has 786 runs in 17 ODIs against Bangladesh and enjoys batting in Dubai.
Shreyas Iyer – A reliable middle-order batter who plays spin well and can anchor the innings.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya – India’s star all-rounder has a strong record in ICC events, with 87 ODI wickets and 1805 runs.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh’s spin-bowling all-rounder has troubled India before and will be key in Dubai’s conditions.
Bowlers
Mohammed Shami – A wicket-taking machine, Shami has 9 wickets in 4 ODIs against Bangladesh and thrives in Dubai’s conditions.
Taskin Ahmed – Bangladesh’s pace spearhead, known for his early breakthroughs, will be crucial against India’s top order.
IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction
Head-to-Head Fantasy Team
Wicket-keeper: M Rahim
Batters: S Gill, V Kohli, R Sharma, S Iyer
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Patel, M Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: M Shami, K Yadav, T Ahmed
Grand League Fantasy Team
Wicket-keeper: M Rahim
Batters: S Gill, N Hossain Shanto, R Sharma
All-rounders: A Patel, H Pandya, M Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: M Shami, A Singh, T Ahmed
IND vs BAN Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
Shubman Gill (C) – With his current form and aggressive style, he is a top captaincy pick.
Hardik Pandya (VC) – His all-round contributions can fetch high Dream11 points.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz – A differential pick who can make an impact with both bat and ball.
