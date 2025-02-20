IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction Champions Trophy 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Probable Playing 11s Team News For India vs Bangladesh Dubai Match 2:30 PM 20th Feb

The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 continues as India (IND) take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20 at 2:30 PM IST. With both teams eager to start their campaign on a winning note, this match promises thrilling cricketing action. Let’s dive into the IND vs BAN Dream11 team prediction, probable playing 11s, key fantasy picks, and pitch conditions to help you make informed decisions for your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs BAN Match Preview

India enter the Champions Trophy as one of the tournament favorites, boasting a well-balanced squad. They recently dominated England 3-0 in their last ODI series, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami in top form. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a setback, losing 3-0 to West Indies. However, they have the potential to cause an upset with players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading their charge.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 41

India Won: 32

Bangladesh Won: 8

No Result: 1

India has historically dominated this rivalry, but Bangladesh has stunned them in major ICC events before. Will there be another surprise in Dubai?

IND vs BAN Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025, Match 2

Date & Time: February 20, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming & Score Updates: Available on official ICC platforms and live commentary sections.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report & Conditions

The Dubai pitch offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. Early swing with the new ball can trouble openers, but once settled, batters can score freely. Spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, as chasing under lights is easier.

Recent ODI at Dubai:

Total Runs Scored: 392

Wickets Fallen: 17

Winning Strategy: Bowl first, restrict opponents to 250-270, and chase comfortably.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11 (Probable)

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

No injury concerns for India.

Bangladesh Playing 11 (Probable)

Tanzid Hasan

Soumya Sarkar

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C)

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)

Mahmudullah

Jaker Ali

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Rishad Hossain

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Building a strong Dream11 fantasy team requires analyzing form, pitch conditions, and player matchups. Here are the top fantasy picks:

Wicket-keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim – The experienced Bangladeshi batter has a solid record against India, with 703 runs in 26 matches. His consistency makes him a valuable fantasy pick.

Batters

Shubman Gill – With 174 runs in just two ODIs against Bangladesh, Gill is a must-have player. His recent form suggests he could be a game-changer.

Rohit Sharma – A big-match player, Rohit has 786 runs in 17 ODIs against Bangladesh and enjoys batting in Dubai.

Shreyas Iyer – A reliable middle-order batter who plays spin well and can anchor the innings.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya – India’s star all-rounder has a strong record in ICC events, with 87 ODI wickets and 1805 runs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh’s spin-bowling all-rounder has troubled India before and will be key in Dubai’s conditions.

Bowlers

Mohammed Shami – A wicket-taking machine, Shami has 9 wickets in 4 ODIs against Bangladesh and thrives in Dubai’s conditions.

Taskin Ahmed – Bangladesh’s pace spearhead, known for his early breakthroughs, will be crucial against India’s top order.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Head-to-Head Fantasy Team

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim

Batters: S Gill, V Kohli, R Sharma, S Iyer

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Patel, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: M Shami, K Yadav, T Ahmed

Grand League Fantasy Team

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim

Batters: S Gill, N Hossain Shanto, R Sharma

All-rounders: A Patel, H Pandya, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: M Shami, A Singh, T Ahmed

IND vs BAN Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Shubman Gill (C) – With his current form and aggressive style, he is a top captaincy pick.

Hardik Pandya (VC) – His all-round contributions can fetch high Dream11 points.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – A differential pick who can make an impact with both bat and ball.