IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 130 PM IST, November 2

Rishabh Pant’s flair and chutzpah at the top might be in demand but India could still persist with an out-of-form KL Rahul when it takes on a relatively weaker Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Matches against Bangladesh across formats are always like a proverbial banana peel where slipping remains a possibility but India would certainly start favourite in their penultimate Super 12 match.

The rude jolt the famed Indian batting line-up got on the paciest of tracks in Perth would have left the coaching staff, especially coach Rahul Dravid, pondering a few points. The 22 runs in three matches with flop show against big teams like Pakistan and South Africa has once again raised questions about KL Rahul’s big-match temperament and technique against quality attacks.

However, KL Rahul might continue as opener as Dravid has unshakeable faith in the fellow Bengaluru player’s ability. Bangladesh, not the most decorated of T20 sides in this competition due to their mediocre bowling attack, might just be the ideal opposition for Rahul to gain some form.

The attack comprising Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, skipper Shakib al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud is decent but certainly not world class by any standards. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have already played brilliant knocks while Rohit Sharma looked good in his fifty against the Netherlands.

However, Pant’s exclusion from the playing XI is pretty baffling as he and Suryakumar Yadav bring that x-factor in the batting line-up.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 35

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 2 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 35 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 35 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud