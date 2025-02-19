IND VS BAN Free Live Streaming: When, Where, And How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 2nd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

IND VS BAN Free Live Streaming: The Indian team will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20. The high-octane clash is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue will play without the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the 31-year-old was ruled out due to an injury he sustained in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement for the ongoing tournament.

On the back of his heroics in the India vs England series, Varun Chakravarthy also earned a place in the 15-member squad. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto as the team is packed with the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangla Tigers will look to upset India in their tournament opener on Thursday, February 20.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will be taking place on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 2.30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 2 PM IST.

How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh live on TV?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports Network as well as Sports18 channels.

How to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh can be live-streamed on JioHotstar website and mobile application.

IND vs BAN Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed