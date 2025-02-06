IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For India Vs England, Pune, 2 PM IST, February 6

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as India and England gear up for the first One-Day International (ODI) of their three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Scheduled for February 6, 2025, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to start the series on a winning note. This series holds significant importance for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India, fresh off their dominant 4-1 victory in the T20I series, will be looking to carry their momentum into the ODIs. England, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back from their recent defeat and prove their mettle in the 50-over format.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Key Players to Watch

Rohit Sharma: As the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma will be keen to lead his team to victory. His experience and leadership will be crucial in setting the tone for the series.

Virat Kohli: The former captain is expected to regain his form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. His aggressive batting style and ability to turn the game around will be a key factor for India.

Jos Buttler: England's captain, Jos Buttler, will be under immense pressure to perform. His all-round abilities and leadership skills will be put to the test against a formidable Indian side.

Joe Root: Making a comeback to the ODI format, Joe Root will be eager to make an impact. His experience and batting prowess will be vital for England's success.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur is expected to favor batsmen initially, with a potential average first innings score around 300 runs. The surface will offer good pace and bounce, making it ideal for stroke play. However, as the match progresses, spinners are likely to become more effective, especially if the pitch dries out. The weather is favorable, with no rain expected, and temperatures will be in the early 30s°C during the day, dropping into the 20s°C at night.

Head-to-Head Statistics

The head-to-head record between India and England in ODIs is heavily in favor of India. Out of 107 matches played, India has won 58, while England has won 44. The teams have tied twice, and three matches have had no result. At the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India has a perfect record, having won the only match played there.

Dream11 Fantasy Team

For fans looking to create their Dream11 teams, here are some suggested picks:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Brydon Carse