IND VS ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Nagpur Match Free Live Cricket Streaming, Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

IND VS ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: The much-awaited ODI series between India and England is set to start from Thursday (February 6). After a stellar performance in the T20I series, the Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum in a three-match ODI series ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will be seen in action alongside Virat Kohli. The senior duo also took part in the Ranji Trophy where they failed to make an impact with the bat. Both Virat and Rohit will look to contribute with the bat as the ICC Champions Trophy is around the corner.

India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs England 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on February 6.

What time does India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 1st ODI match start be held?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be held at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

How to watch the India vs England 1st ODI match live on TV?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar.

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.