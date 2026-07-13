/IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit, Virat and Bumrah return as India seek redemption after T20I disaster

After enduring a forgettable T20I leg of the tour, India have little time to dwell on the past as the focus shifts to a format that could define their long-term ambitions. The visitors will open a three-match ODI series against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, hoping the return of several seasoned campaigners can provide the spark required to reset their campaign and begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup on a positive note.



The series marks the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. While the two batting stalwarts are active only in the ODIs in international cricket, Bumrah is returning after a gap, and their inclusion transforms both the batting and bowling departments, giving skipper Shubman Gill a vastly more experienced unit as India look to regain momentum in a format where consistency has eluded them in recent months.