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IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit, Virat and Bumrah return as India seek redemption after T20I disaster

India will lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series starting Tuesday, hoping the return of seasoned campaigners - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - can provide the spark required to reset their tour after the disastrous T20I series.  

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit, Virat and Bumrah return as India seek redemption after T20I disaster
Image Credit: IANS

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