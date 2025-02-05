IND vs ENG 1st ODI: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For First Match At VCA Stadium Nagpur?

The Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in a three-match ODI series, starting from Thursday, February 6. The IND vs ENG ODI series will be played in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad and will serve as ideal preparations for both teams ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England are coming into the ODI series after a 4-1 loss in the T20I leg of the tour. On the other hand, India will see a major overhaul as the senior pros - including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - return for the 50-over format.

The first ODI match between the two teams will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Nagpur, on Thursday at 1:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the first ODI, in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India squad after his brilliant performance in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. Chakravarthy took 14 wickets in five T20Is against England at an average of 9.86 with an economy of 7.66 and was adjudged the 'Player of The Series'.

The 33-year-old spinner joined the India squad in Nagpur and was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see whether Varun plays in the first ODI or not.

Where To Buy Tickets Online For IND vs ENG 1st ODI?

Cricket fans who want to watch the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur from the stadium can purchase tickets through the District App by Zomato or by visiting the official website ( district.in ) or ( https://www.district.in/ ).

As usual, the app allows fans to select seats according to their preferences and budget.

Steps To Book Tickets For First ODI In Nagpur

1. Download and Open the District App: Available on major app stores.

2. Create or Log in to Your Account: Don't forget to register for a smooth experience.

3. Search for the India vs England ODI Match: Use the app's search function to locate the event.

4. Choose a Seat and Ticket Type: Select from available seating options based on your preference and budget.

5. Proceed to Payment: Use the app's secure payment gateway to complete your purchase.

6. Ticket Confirmation: Upon successful payment, you'll receive a confirmation via email or within the app.

What Are The Ticket Prices For IND vs ENG 1st ODI In Nagpur?

The ticket prices for the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur are starting from INR 800 and go upto 10, 000. The prices for the East Wing are the lowest, followed by the West Wing. The rates are comparatively higher for North Wing and South Wing.