India’s opening match of the 2025 T20I series against England was an explosive display of batting and bowling brilliance, with Abhishek Sharma stealing the spotlight. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata witnessed a record-breaking performance that saw India chase down a modest target of 133 with ease, thanks to a fiery 79 from Sharma. As India cruised to a seven-wicket win, the match was highlighted by several top records tumbling, most notably Sharma’s achievement of smashing the most sixes by an Indian in a T20I chase.

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Knock

India’s chase began with a sense of urgency, but it was Sharma who made it clear that a comfortable win was on the cards. His innings of 79 from just 34 balls was a whirlwind display of power hitting. Sharma launched a record-breaking eight sixes, surpassing the previous Indian record of six sixes in a T20I chase—a feat shared by several big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His onslaught was a masterclass in aggressive cricket, featuring three sixes off Adil Rashid, two off Mark Wood, and one each off Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson.

The record for most sixes in a T20I chase still stands at 18, held by Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, but among Full Member nations, South Africa’s Richard Levi holds the record with 13 sixes. However, Sharma’s achievement adds a new feather to his cap, making him one of India’s brightest young talents.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel Dominate with the Ball

While Sharma’s fireworks with the bat stole the show, India’s spinners were equally impressive in the first innings. Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with a brilliant spell, claiming 3 wickets for 23 runs. His variations in the air, especially his deceptive bounce, made life difficult for England's top-order batsmen. Axar Patel, ever the reliable left-arm spinner, supported well with 2 wickets for 22 runs. Together, they reduced England to a mere 132 runs, a target that seemed achievable from the outset.

England’s Struggle and Jos Buttler’s Lone Fight

England’s innings never really got going, with only skipper Jos Buttler offering any resistance. Buttler’s 44-ball 68 was the highlight of their innings, but he lacked support from the other end as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. The Indian bowlers made sure to keep the pressure on, preventing any major partnerships from forming. While England’s pacers, led by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, bowled well in patches, their efforts were never enough to stop the Indian juggernaut.

India’s Swift Chase: A Showcase of Power-Hitting

India’s chase was a brisk affair, taking just 12.5 overs to reach the target. Along with Sharma’s fireworks, Sanju Samson contributed with a solid 26 off 20 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 19 from 16 balls. The Indian batsmen showed great composure, taking calculated risks and ensuring they didn’t let the pressure of chasing a low total get to them.

Record-Breaking Moments