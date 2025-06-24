IND Vs ENG 1st Test 5th Day FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Headingley, Leeds Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

IND vs ENG Day 5: After four riveting days of Test cricket at Headingley, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling final day in the first Test between India and England also the inaugural clash for the newly renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With England 21/0 at stumps on Day 4, chasing a mammoth target of 371 runs, they still need 350 runs to pull off a historic chase. India, meanwhile, are just 10 wickets away from starting their World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign with a big win.

Rain Threat Looms But Not a Major Concern

Though the match has largely escaped major weather disruptions so far, the forecast for Day 5 carries a slight cause for concern. Overnight showers in Leeds have left the outfield damp, and according to AccuWeather, there’s a 55% chance of light rain at 10 AM local time just one hour before play is scheduled to begin.

However, with only minor showers expected, the chances of significant time loss appear slim. Groundstaff will be on high alert early in the morning to ensure conditions are ready for play.

Overcast Conditions Could Favour Indian Pacers

While rain may not be a major hurdle, the overcast skies expected in the morning session could be a decisive factor — and could work in India’s favour. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna in their ranks, the Indian pace attack will welcome any assistance from the swinging conditions. Strong wind gusts may also make it harder for English batters to settle in.

England’s Challenge: Fight Through Swing and Score Big

England’s task is daunting. Needing 350 runs on a Day 5 surface under potentially cloudy skies, they will need a near-perfect batting performance. The top order must survive the early swing threat and build partnerships if they are to stand any chance of chasing down the target.

With Joe Root and Ben Stokes yet to bat, England does have the firepower to push India, but surviving the first session will be key.

ENG vs IND First Test Match Details

Date: Friday, June 20-24

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

ENG vs IND, 1st Test, WTC 2025–27: Complete Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the England vs India 1st Test Day 5 take place?

The first Test match between England and India in the WTC 2025–27 cycle day 5 is on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Where will the England vs India 1st Test be held?

The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

What time will the England vs India 1st Test begin?

The day’s play will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG vs IND 1st Test in India?

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites.

This series is not just a battle for early WTC points but also a glimpse into the future of two iconic Test nations. For India, it’s a chance to groom the next generation under new leadership. For England, it’s about finding consistency and rhythm in a changing squad.