IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11s & Match Preview for Headingley Clash

Cricket fans are in for a thrilling red-ball contest as India and England face off in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds, kicking off the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With Team India entering a new chapter post the retirements of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and England seeking to assert dominance at home, expectations are high for this blockbuster five-day battle. For fantasy cricket lovers, this match is a goldmine of potential Dream11 points. Here's your complete guide to the IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 team prediction, including pitch report, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, injury updates, and best captain and vice-captain options.

Pitch Report & Weather Forecast – Headingley Conditions Explained

Pitch: Historically, Headingley offers plenty for seamers early in the match. The average first-innings score here across the last six Tests is just 213, making early wickets a likely outcome. Spinners could come into play as the pitch wears.

Weather: As per forecast, Day 1 should be partly sunny with minimal interruptions. However, rain is expected on Day 2 and Day 3, which may affect playing time and fantasy outcomes.

IND vs ENG Playing XIs: Predicted Lineups & Full Squads

India Squad & Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England Squad & Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks

Best Batters

Joe Root (ENG): 979 runs in last 10 Tests, averaging over 60. A Dream11 essential.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND): 770 runs in his last 10 matches. In red-hot form.

Top Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant (IND): 677 runs in last 10 Tests at an aggressive strike rate. Ideal Dream11 pick.

Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (IND): 46 wickets in 9 Tests. Proven match-winner in overseas conditions.

Chris Woakes (ENG): Experienced swing bowler who thrives in English conditions.

All-Rounders to Watch

Ben Stokes (ENG): Vital to England’s balance with bat and ball.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND): Reliable contributor in all departments. Consistent fantasy scorer.

Dream11 Team Combinations – Small League and Grand League

Small League (Team 1)

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Joe Root (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (VC), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse

Grand League (Team 2)

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Joe Root: The most consistent English batter, key to anchoring the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: In sublime touch and capable of scoring big.

Jasprit Bumrah: Likely to exploit Headingley’s early assistance for seamers.

Ben Stokes: Offers maximum fantasy value as a reliable all-rounder.

Expert Match Prediction and Fantasy Strategy

England, with home advantage and red-ball depth, start as favorites. However, India’s young squad, led by Shubman Gill, has the hunger and talent to challenge them, especially if the top order survives the new ball.

Fantasy Tip: Prioritize top-order batters and seamers for the first two days. All-rounders like Stokes and Jadeja offer safe multipliers in any Dream11 format.