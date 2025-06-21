IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Headingley - Check Details
Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test at Headingley, with afternoon showers, hail, and wind gusts expected to disrupt play.
After a blistering start to Day 1, Day 2 at Headingley brings a sharp weather twist. Meteorologists have issued a yellow storm warning for heavy afternoon thunderstorms, which could significantly disrupt the Test.
Morning Outlook
The day begins partly sunny and warm, with temperatures around 24 °C (74 °F) and highs near 29 °C (83 °F). Conditions are comfortable early on, and play is expected to start on time at 11 am local with a low (~5%) chance of morning showers
Afternoon & Evening Forecast
Thunderstorms are expected to move in post-lunch, especially between 2–4 pm, carrying risks of heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Showers could drop around 7–8 mm of rain, with a 44–88% chance of precipitation in the final session, potentially halting play early
Impact on Play
Seam bowlers will rejoice: heavy cloud cover and moisture boost swing, making the afternoon session a key window for England's pace battery. Afternoon interruptions are likely. With a storm warning active from 3 pm onwards, the third session may be severely curtailed, or umbrella staff may enter the field early.
Currently 74° · Mostly cloudy
Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Today - 83°, 59°
Partly sunny and warm; a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm this afternoon; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts
Sunday - 70°, 53°
Breezy and cooler with more clouds than sun; a couple of showers in the afternoon
