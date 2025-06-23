IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Headingley, Leeds Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

IND vs ENG: Day 4 of the first Test at Headingley promises to be full of drama. India, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease, hold a 96-run lead and aim to set a strong target. However, with cloudy skies and morning showers predicted, England’s fast bowlers will be eager to strike early.

Bumrah Stands by Young Fielders After Dropped Catches

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 3, showed maturity after Indian fielders dropped three catches off his bowling. He didn’t blame them and offered support instead.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. The guys are new and working hard. They’ll learn from this,” Bumrah said.

India Strong on Day 4 in Tests

India have been one of the best teams on Day 4 in Test matches over the last two years. They average 38.9 runs per wicket and score at a quick rate of 4.2 runs per over only behind England. With positive intent from Rahul and Gill, India will look to continue their Day 4 dominance.

Crucial Day Ahead at Headingley

With the match evenly balanced, Day 4 could decide the outcome. If India bat well, they could take the game away from England. But early wickets for the hosts could turn things around quickly.

ENG vs IND First Test Match Details

Date: Friday, June 20-24

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

ENG vs IND, 1st Test, WTC 2025–27: Complete Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the England vs India 1st Test Day 4 take place?

The first Test match between England and India in the WTC 2025–27 cycle day 4 is on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Where will the England vs India 1st Test be held?

The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

What time will the England vs India 1st Test begin?

The day’s play will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG vs IND 1st Test in India?

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites.

This series is not just a battle for early WTC points but also a glimpse into the future of two iconic Test nations. For India, it’s a chance to groom the next generation under new leadership. For England, it’s about finding consistency and rhythm in a changing squad.