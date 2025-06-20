IND vs ENG; 1st Test: Ex-England Captain Opens Up On Ben Stokes' Decision To Bowl First Against India

Former England captain Michael Atherton said skipper Ben Stokes electing to bowl first against India in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley has got to do with the trends at the venue and their strength lies in acing chases.

"It was a really interesting call (at the toss). All the numbers say bowl - the last six wins here have come from the team bowling first. But cricketing common sense says it's a hot day, and it's 30 degrees over the next couple days."

"I think in the end Ben has gone with the stats, what the pitch has done here at Headingley this year - it hasn't deteriorated in county games - and also England's strength: they don't mind a chase."

“It’s a beautiful day at Headingley. Not quite India hot but certainly hot for the north of England and there are no clouds in the sky. England will expect some early movement on a pitch that is nicely grassed but if India can get through the new ball there are runs to be had. The outfield will be lightning,” said Atherton on the broadcast ahead of day one’s start.

India, meanwhile, are taking the field in Test cricket for the first time after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format. With debutant B Sai Sudharsan and new captain Shubman Gill occupying number three and four spots in the batting line-up, thus marking the start of a new era, former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik admitted that India will miss Kohli's infectious enthusiasm in Tests.

"The last time that Ravi Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma weren't part of an India Test match was 2011. We're talking about a new generation that's taking over, led by a very young man in Shubman Gill. The last time India won in England was 2007, so it's not easy. There's been plenty of teams who have come to England since and found it hard here."

"Most importantly, Gill has to get runs with the bat because that will ease the pressure. When you have Virat Kohli in the dressing room, when you're in a tough situation, you can turn around and look at him and go, 'he's going to be there'. That is something India will miss."

"On a hot day at 5pm, when everyone feels down and the bowlers are tired, that man push you - he is able to look at the bigger picture. That's what will be missing: that energy, that infectious enthusiasm. It's not something that is going to be easy to replicate," he concluded.