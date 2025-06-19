IND Vs ENG 1st Test FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Headingley, Leeds Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

IND vs ENG: The highly anticipated Test series between India and England marks the start of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle. The five-match series kicks off on Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. With both sides undergoing transitions, the series promises a mix of experience and exciting young talent.

ENG vs IND First Test Match Details

Date: Friday, June 20

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

India’s New Leadership Era Begins

India enters the series with a fresh leadership group Shubman Gill takes over as captain, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. The absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli marks a turning point, with younger players getting a chance to establish themselves on the big stage.

KL Rahul’s return to the top order is a key storyline, especially considering his strong past performances in England. Meanwhile, Karun Nair’s comeback after a stellar domestic season brings depth to India’s batting.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Spotlight on Jasprit Bumrah

Currently ranked the No.1 Test bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play a pivotal role in India’s pace attack. However, with workload management in place, his appearances may be limited across the series.

ENG vs IND, 1st Test, WTC 2025–27: Complete Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the England vs India 1st Test take place?

The first Test match between England and India in the WTC 2025–27 cycle is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Where will the England vs India 1st Test be held?

The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

What time will the England vs India 1st Test begin?

The day’s play will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG vs IND 1st Test in India?

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites.

This series is not just a battle for early WTC points but also a glimpse into the future of two iconic Test nations. For India, it’s a chance to groom the next generation under new leadership. For England, it’s about finding consistency and rhythm in a changing squad.