IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Creates History, Equals Kapil Dev For This MASSIVE Record

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued his record-breaking spree and created history by taking an impressive five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22.

Bumrah picked three wickets in the first England innings on Day 2 at Headingley. The 31-year-old then picked the last two wickets of England innings to finish with figures of 5 for 83 in 24.4 overs.

This was Bumrah's 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and 12 of them have come away from home. With this, Bumrah equalled legendary Kapil Dev to pick up the most fifers in Test cricket away from home.

Most Five-Wicket Hauls For India In Away Tests

12 - Jasprit Bumrah (64 inns)

12 - Kapil Dev (108 inns)

10 - Anil Kumble (121 inns)

9 - Ishant Sharma (111 inns)

Meanwhile, Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to pick up 150 wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia).

Most Wickets By Asian Bowlers In SENA Countries

Jasprit Bumrah - 150 in in 31 matches

Wasim Akram - 146 in 32 matches

Anil Kumble - 141 in 35 matches

Ishant Sharma - 127 in 40 matches

Zaheer Khan - 119 in 30 matches

More To Follow...