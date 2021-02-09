'Yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi': Kevin Pietersen celebrates England's win

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen celebrated England's massive 227-run win against India by sending out a special message to Virat Kohli and co. Sending out a tweet in Hindi, the former England captain reminded his followers that he had warned India not to be overconfident after winning the Border-Gavaskar series last month.

"India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha," Pietersen wrote in his tweet.

After India completed a historic series win against Australia last month, Pietersen had lauded the second-string Indian unit for completing the herculean task. However, he had then also warned the team to cut short their celebrations and prepare well for the upcoming series against England, which was then scheduled to start in two weeks time.

"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen," the former England cricketer had tweeted.

Playing their first international match at home since the Covid-19 hiatus, Team India failed to put up a strong challenge against Joe Root's England. Both India and England went into the contest on the back of impressive series wins, but the hosts were completely outplayed by the opposition on the given occasion.

Riding on the skipper Root's impressive double-ton, England piled up a commanding 578 in their first innings and then successfully bowled out India to gain a strong 241-run lead.

India did try to put up a fight with the ball in second innings and wrapped up the English batsmen on 178. However, the hosts failed to resist the England attack on the final day as India eventually got bowled out on 192, which saw them go 1-0 down in the four-match series.