IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Reprimanded By ICC - Check The Reason Why? Full Incident Explained

IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the first Test between India and England at Headingley. The incident occurred during England's first innings and was deemed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

Incident During Ball Change Dispute

The controversy unfolded in the 61st over of England’s innings when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease. Pant questioned the condition of the ball and asked for a replacement. After the umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel declined the request following a check with the ball gauge, Pant threw the ball on the ground in visible frustration. This act led to charges being laid against him.

Match Officials File the Complaint

The charge was brought forward by the match officials, including third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns, in addition to the on-field umpires. Pant accepted the charge and the sanction, avoiding a formal disciplinary hearing.

First Offence in 24 Months

This marks Pant’s first disciplinary offence in a two-year period. As per ICC guidelines for Level 1 breaches, Pant received an official reprimand and one demerit point on his disciplinary record. While the maximum penalty could have been 50% of his match fee and up to two demerit points, the case was resolved with a lesser punishment by match referee Richie Richardson from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel.

Stellar Batting Overshadowed by Controversy

Despite the reprimand, Pant has been one of the standout performers in the Headingley Test. He has scored two centuries in the match, showcasing his value with the bat. His aggressive strokeplay and consistency have been instrumental in India’s push for victory.

High-Stakes Final Day Awaits

With England requiring 350 runs on the final day and India needing to take 10 wickets, the Test match is finely poised. Pant’s leadership behind the stumps and Bumrah’s form with the ball will be crucial if India are to begin their World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle with a win.