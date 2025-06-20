IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Creates History, Becomes Youngest Indian Captain To...

Shubman Gill scripted history on his Test captaincy on Day 1 of the first Test of the five-match series against England for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, Leeds on June 20, Friday.

The 25-year-old-Gill, who is leading India for the first time, looked in fine touch from the start of his innings. He played some beautiful shots to complete his fifty in just 56 balls, which is now his fastest half-century in Test cricket.

Fastest Fifty For Shubman Gill In Tests

56 balls vs ENG, Leeds, 2025

60 balls vs ENG, Vizag, 2024

64 balls vs ENG, Dharamsala, 2024

66 balls vs NZ, Mumbai, 2024

With this fifty, Gill became the ninth Indian player to score 50 or more in his first innings as Test captain. Meanwhile, Shubman also became the youngest Indian captain to score 50+ score in England in Test cricket.

Youngest Indian Captain To Score 50+ Score In England In Tests

25y 285d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Leeds, 2025

26y 174d - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Leeds, 1967

27y 168d - Mohammed Azharuddin, Lord's, 1990

29y 269d - Virat Kohli, Birmingham, 2018

Gill also joined an elite list of Indian captains to score 50-plus on Test debut. The last one was KL Rahul, who scored 50 against South Africa in 2022.

Indians To Score 50+ In 1st First Innings On Captaincy Debut In Tests

Vijay Merchant - 164* vs ENG, Delhi, 1951

Hemu Adhikari - 63 vs WI, Delhi, 1959

Nari Contractor - 62 vs PAK, Mumbai, 1960

Chandu Borde - 69 vs AUS, Adelaide, 1967

Sunil Gavaskar - 116 vs NZ, Auckland, 1976

Sourav Ganguly - 84 vs BAN, Dhaka, 2000

Virat Kohli - 115 vs AUS, Adelaide, 2014

KL Rahul - 50 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2022

Shubman Gill - 50* vs ENG, Leeds, 2025

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Toss, Playing XI And More

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first Test of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India handed Test debut to left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan while seasoned middle-order batter Karun Nair came back into the playing XI after a long wait of eight years.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir