IND VS ENG 2ND ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For India Vs England, Cuttack, 2 PM IST, February 9

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs ENG, India Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
England will be fighting to keep the ODI series alive as they face India in the second match at Barabati Stadium. After a disappointing four-wicket defeat in the first game, the visitors need a turnaround to avoid another series loss on Indian soil. England started strong in Nagpur with openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt putting up a solid 75-run stand. However, the middle order faltered under India’s relentless bowling attack. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell’s half-centuries were the only bright spots as England stumbled to 248 all out. Despite early breakthroughs with the ball, they failed to contain India’s batting firepower, with Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel steering the hosts to victory.

Can England Stage a Comeback?

With the series on the line, England must find a way to counter India’s well-rounded unit. The addition of Jamie Overton, replacing the expensive Brydon Carse, could strengthen their bowling attack. The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will have to step up, while Adil Rashid’s spin could be crucial on a traditionally turning track in Cuttack.

India’s Formidable Lineup

India, on the other hand, will look to seal the series with another commanding performance. Virat Kohli’s expected return adds further depth to an already in-form batting order. Gill and Iyer’s consistency, alongside Axar Patel’s all-round heroics, make India the favorites once again.

Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled England with a three-wicket haul in the first ODI, will be a major threat. Meanwhile, young pacer Harshit Rana will look to build on his impressive debut.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Predictions

Best Picks for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain First Choice: Shubman Gill
Captain Second Choice: Joe Root
Vice-Captain First Choice: Phil Salt
Vice-Captain Second Choice: Virat Kohli

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 2nd ODI
Date: February 9, 2025
Time: 1:30 PM IST / 8:00 AM GMT
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch & Weather Report

The Cuttack pitch is expected to assist spinners, making Rashid and Patel key players. The average first-innings score hovers around 230-235, with dew likely to play a role in the second innings. The weather forecast suggests clear skies with temperatures around 30°C.

