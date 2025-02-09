IND vs ENG 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England 2nd ODI Cuttack Match Free Live Cricket Streaming, Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps And Online

The cricketing world turns its attention to Cuttack as India and England gear up for the second ODI of the three-match series. With India leading 1-0, can England bounce back, or will the hosts seal the series in style? The opening match in Nagpur saw India clinch a four-wicket victory, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill (87 off 96 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36 balls). England, after a fiery start from Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32), struggled against India's disciplined bowling attack, folding for 248 in 47.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/53) led the charge, ensuring India had a manageable chase. Despite early hiccups, India chased the target down with four wickets in hand. Captain Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact, while the returning Virat Kohli is expected to strengthen India's lineup for the crucial second match.

Will Rohit Sharma Find His Form?

Rohit Sharma's struggles with the bat have been a growing concern. After a lackluster World Cup final and a quiet T20I series, his early dismissal in the first ODI added to the worries. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, can the Indian skipper finally find his rhythm in Cuttack?

Can England Solve Their Batting Woes?

England's aggressive approach was evident in the first ODI, but their middle order collapsed under India's spin pressure. Jos Buttler’s half-century provided some stability, yet the visitors need more from experienced campaigners like Joe Root and Liam Livingstone. Will England's batting lineup click in time to stay alive in the series?

How Will Virat Kohli’s Return Impact India?

Virat Kohli’s absence in the first ODI due to a knee injury forced India to shuffle their batting order. Now set to return, his presence not only bolsters the middle order but also brings invaluable experience. With one of Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to make way, will Kohli’s comeback be the defining factor for India’s victory?

Will Spin Play a Key Role Again?

The Barabati Stadium pitch has historically assisted spinners, and with Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel in India's arsenal, the English batters could face another stern test. In the first match, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone found some turn as well. Will spinners dominate the contest in Cuttack?

Live Streaming Match Details

Date: February 9, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Full Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh