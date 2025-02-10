IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Odisha Govt Demands Answers As Floodlight Failure Mars Cuttack ODI

The Odisha government has announced that it will seek a formal explanation from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) following the embarrassing floodlight failure during the second One Day International (ODI) between India and England at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. The incident, which halted play for nearly 30 minutes, overshadowed the state’s much-anticipated return to hosting international cricket after an eight-year hiatus.

A Night to Forget for OCA’s Management

Barabati Stadium, which last hosted an international match in 2015, was buzzing with excitement as fans packed the stands to witness a high-stakes encounter. However, the enthusiasm turned into frustration when one of the floodlight towers lost power early in India’s chase of England’s 305-run target. The unexpected disruption forced players off the field and left thousands of spectators fuming. State Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who was present at the stadium alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, confirmed the government’s decision to question the OCA’s preparedness. “An explanation will be sought from the OCA over the floodlight glitch. It happened despite taking all precautions and making elaborate prior arrangements,” Suraj stated in an interview with The Times of India.

OCA’s Justification Fails to Convince

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera attempted to explain the mishap, attributing it to logistical hurdles. According to Behera, each floodlight tower was equipped with two backup generators. However, when one generator failed, operational challenges in moving the secondary generator—partially blocked by a parked player’s vehicle—led to the prolonged delay.

“When one generator malfunctioned, we put the second one in service. But it required some time to move as the players’ vehicle was parked between the tower and the second generator,” Behera told reporters.

This explanation did little to pacify critics, including Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who demanded an impartial probe into the fiasco. “What happened at the Barabati stadium today is very unfortunate. An impartial investigation should be conducted,” Firdous asserted.

Rohit Sharma’s Heroics Overshadowed by Chaos

Despite the infrastructural setback, India went on to register a commanding four-wicket victory, thanks to a scintillating 119-run knock from skipper Rohit Sharma. His match-winning century not only anchored India’s chase but also ended his extended run drought in ODIs.

However, the disruption undoubtedly affected the game’s momentum. Sharma, who had gotten off to a blazing start with 29 runs off 18 balls, was forced to reset himself after the prolonged break. Nevertheless, his class shone through as he brought up his 32nd ODI century with a six, eventually guiding India to a series-clinching win.

Social Media Erupts with Criticism

The floodlight failure sparked an outpouring of criticism on social media, with fans and analysts calling out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and OCA for their lack of preparedness. The fiasco also renewed concerns over the state of infrastructure at India’s lesser-utilized cricket venues. Cricket analyst Boria Majumdar expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Two points. Rohit was looking stellar. This unacceptable floodlight thing has completely disrupted momentum. Second, a lot was said about Pakistan and floodlights. And then Cuttack does this. This is a bad advertisement. The state association has to answer.” Another user, @GongR1ght, added: “BCCI is the richest board yet they are still having these technical issues.”

Recurring Infrastructure Woes at Barabati Stadium

This is not the first time Barabati Stadium has faced scrutiny over its facilities. Earlier in the day, stadium officials were seen spraying water on spectators in uncovered stands to combat the sweltering heat, a move that was widely mocked online. Critics argue that such makeshift measures highlight the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades at the venue. Given the criticism and embarrassment the incident has caused, the Odisha government is now under pressure to ensure that the state’s premier cricketing venue meets international standards before hosting future matches. With India securing the series victory, the focus now shifts to the final ODI. However, the bigger question remains: will Barabati Stadium get the overhaul it desperately needs, or will it continue to be an underperforming venue on the international cricket circuit?