IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Weather Report From Edgbaston: Rain Likely To Disrupt Play At Edgbaston, Swing To Aid Bowlers

As the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham prepares to host the second Test between England and India, rain is poised to play a major role in shaping the day’s proceedings. With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after a narrow defeat at Headingley, the pressure is firmly on Shubman Gill's men to deliver. However, Day 1's weather forecast threatens to hamper their momentum and strategic execution. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 40–51% chance of rain during game time on Wednesday, July 2. The skies are expected to remain overcast throughout the day, with occasional spells of sunshine breaking through the cloud cover. These conditions are not just likely to interrupt play, but also add an extra edge to the bowling attack, especially for seamers.

Overcast Conditions Could Favour England’s Bowlers Early On

Historically, Edgbaston has favoured sides that bowl first, particularly under cloudy skies. The pitch report reveals 11mm of live grass two days before the game, with a dry, firm surface underneath. Such a setup is tailor-made for swing and seam movement, particularly on Day 1, making life difficult for top-order batters.

Given these conditions, England’s potent pace trio of Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue could find immediate assistance, exploiting the lateral movement on offer. Captain Ben Stokes, too, will be keen to exploit the early help with the ball and press home the advantage of bowling first if the toss goes their way.

India’s Top Order Faces Stiff Challenge Amid Pressure to Level Series

India's predicted playing XI sees some fresh faces—Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair joining the ranks—while the experienced core of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah continues to anchor the team. After a disappointing finish at Headingley, where India allowed the match to slip despite holding dominant positions, Edgbaston presents a shot at redemption.

However, Edgbaston has historically been India’s Achilles heel—eight Tests, no wins. The Indian team must counter both the opposition and the weather to script a turnaround. With overcast conditions expected and regular rain breaks likely, India's batters must dig deep and adapt quickly to the swinging ball.

In-Depth Weather Outlook: Stop-Start Day on the Cards

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Day 1’s weather forecast (all times local):

TimeRain Probability

11 AM 40%

12 PM 34%

1 PM 34%

2 PM 34%

3 PM 34%

4 PM 37%

5 PM 47%

6 PM 51%

With the temperature hovering around 21°C, and humidity adding to swing potential, the ball could do plenty early on. The likelihood of frequent interruptions means a fragmented day of play, which could frustrate both sides trying to build momentum.

What to Expect if Rain Persists

If rain persists throughout Day 1, it will delay pitch deterioration, keeping the surface relatively intact for the batters on Days 2 and 3. This may alter the strategy for teams looking to bowl last. Additionally, the low spin-friendliness of Edgbaston—spinners average over 44 runs per wicket—means India will rely heavily on Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja to make breakthroughs later in the game.

Probable XIs for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue

India (Predicted): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna