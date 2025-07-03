IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Edgbaston Birmingham Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: India ended Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston on a strong note, reaching 310/5 after early stumbles, thanks to a sublime unbeaten century from captain Shubman Gill and a resilient knock from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. With the series on the line after a defeat in Leeds, India showed remarkable character to claw back into the contest.

Gill Leads from the Front

Shubman Gill, captaining India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, rose to the occasion with a magnificent 114* on Day 1. After arriving at the crease in a tricky situation, Gill soaked up the pressure and steadily built his innings with confident stroke play and smart shot selection.

This century was not just about numbers it was a captain's knock under fire. England had managed to keep India in check through the first two sessions, but Gill’s resilience helped shift the momentum.

Joining Gill at 211/5, Ravindra Jadeja once again displayed why he's regarded as one of India’s most reliable Test all-rounders, especially in overseas conditions. His unbeaten 41 off 67 balls was crafted with patience, temperament, and timely boundaries. The pair stitched together an unbroken 99-run stand for the sixth wicket, calming nerves in the Indian dressing room and frustrating England's bowlers late into the day. Jadeja’s knock not only steadied India but also gave them a shot at building a big first-innings total.

Day 2 Crucial As India Eyes 500

India will look to build on the momentum on Day 2. With Shubman Gill well set and Ravindra Jadeja looking solid, the visitors will aim to push their total beyond 500 to give their depleted bowling unit missing Jasprit Bumrah a big cushion. Washington Sundar is the next man in and the team management has faith in his batting ability. His contribution will be vital as India tries to avoid a repeat of their first Test mistakes, where collapses in both innings 7 for 41 and 6 for 31 cost them dearly despite setting England a 371-run target.

ENG vs IND Second Test Match Details

Date: Wednesday, July 02-06

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Day 2 at Edgbaston promises to be gripping, with India seeking to capitalize on a hard-fought Day 1 and England hoping to strike early and claw back control.