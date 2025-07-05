IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Play In Edgbaston, Birmingham?

As the battle between India and England continues in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, all eyes now turn toward the Day 4 weather forecast, which could play a significant role in the outcome of this tightly contested match.

Day 4 (July 5) Weather Overview

According to the latest updates from AccuWeather and local forecasts:

Cloud Cover: The skies over Birmingham are expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Rain Chances: There's a 55–60% chance of showers, particularly in the morning and early afternoon sessions.

Temperature Range: The temperature is likely to hover between 18°C and 22°C, making for cool and potentially damp playing conditions.

Humidity: Elevated humidity levels could aid swing bowlers, especially in overcast periods.

Light rain interruptions are expected but are not forecasted to be prolonged or heavy enough to wash out full sessions.

How Will the Weather Affect the Match?

With the pitch already showing signs of variable bounce and seam movement, cloudy and moist conditions could further tilt the balance in favor of seam and swing bowlers. Bowlers like James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah may benefit from early-morning conditions, making the first session crucial for both teams.

Match Context Heading Into Day 4

England is slightly ahead on points, but India still has a chance to fight back.

Given the rain risk, both sides may look to accelerate play when the skies are clear.

A truncated Day 4 could shift strategic focus to Day 5, which also carries a moderate rain prediction.

Day 5 Outlook – What’s Ahead?

Sunday, July 6: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early showers. Conditions are expected to improve by the second session, but interruptions remain possible.

IND vs ENG Day 3 Highlights

India ended Day 3 at 64/1, leading England by 244 runs and tightening their grip on the second Test at Edgbaston. With two full days left, the visitors are in a commanding position, though rain is forecast on Day 4, which could slow their push for a result. Still, with a strong lead and a potent bowling attack, India will fancy their chances of wrapping up a win.