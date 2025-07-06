IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs England Edgbaston, Birmingham Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5: The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston on Sunday, as Shubman Gill-led India stand on the verge of scripting history after four days of commanding cricket. Chasing a mammoth 608-run target, England will resume Day 5 at 72/3, needing another 536 runs, while India need just seven wickets to level the series 1-1.

Gill's Record-Breaking Masterclass Lights Up Edgbaston

Shubman Gill has emerged as the undisputed star of the Test, rewriting the record books with twin knocks of 269 and 161. In doing so, the 24-year-old became the first batter in Test history to score both a 250 and a 150 in the same match, a feat that has stunned the cricketing world.

India, riding on Gill's brilliance, amassed a record aggregate of 1014 runs across both innings, marking the first instance in 591 Tests where the Indian team has crossed the 1000-run mark in a single match. Supported ably by Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India piled up scores of 587 and 427 before declaring their second innings.

England’s ultra-aggressive Bazball approach faces its biggest challenge yet, with captain Ben Stokes and the home side staring down the barrel. At stumps on Day 4, England were three down with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root already back in the pavilion. Ollie Pope (24*) and Harry Brook (15*) are at the crease and will need a miracle to survive nearly 90 overs or chase the unreachable total.

Will Rain Rescue England?

Rain, however, could turn out to be England's unlikely saviour. According to the UK Met Office, there's a 30–50% chance of rainfall between 10 AM and 2 PM local time (7:30–12:30 IST). The forecast suggests "heavy rain changing to overcast by lunchtime," with a significant drop in precipitation likelihood to under 10% after 3 PM.

If showers interrupt the morning session, India could lose valuable time in their hunt for a first-ever Test win at Edgbaston a venue where they’ve lost seven of their eight Tests, drawing just one in 1986.

ENG vs IND Second Test Match Details

Date: Wednesday, July 02-06

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5

Online Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

This is not just about leveling the series. A win at Edgbaston would mark India’s first Test victory at this iconic venue and restore parity in the five-match series after England’s win in Leeds. With the third Test set to be played at Lord’s next week (July 10–14), momentum could decisively swing in India's favour with a victory on Sunday.