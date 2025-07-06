IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play At Edgbaston - WATCH
The start of the fifth and final day's play in the second Test between India and England on Sunday has been delayed due to persistent rain in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
India are in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test, with England still requiring 536 runs to chase down a mammoth target of 608 in Birmingham.
Weather report:
We’ll have a delayed start at Edgbaston. pic.twitter.com/3aNVr52LPQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2025
All eyes on the weather!
Start of play delayed on Day 5 due to rain
Updates https://t.co/Oxhg97fwM7#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AdOnrZNOqG — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025
Earlier, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets as India reduced England to 72 for three at the end of play on Day Four in the second Test of the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
