Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927520https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-eng-2nd-test-day-5-rain-delays-start-of-play-at-edgbaston-watch-2927520.html
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play At Edgbaston - WATCH

India are in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test in Birmingham., with England still requiring 536 runs to chase down a mammoth target of 608 on last day. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play At Edgbaston - WATCH Pic credit: Michael Vaughan

The start of the fifth and final day's play in the second Test between India and England on Sunday has been delayed due to persistent rain in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India are in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test, with England still requiring 536 runs to chase down a mammoth target of 608 in Birmingham.

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets as India reduced England to 72 for three at the end of play on Day Four in the second Test of the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK