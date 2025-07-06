IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play At Edgbaston - WATCH

The start of the fifth and final day's play in the second Test between India and England on Sunday has been delayed due to persistent rain in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India are in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test, with England still requiring 536 runs to chase down a mammoth target of 608 in Birmingham.

We’ll have a delayed start at Edgbaston. pic.twitter.com/3aNVr52LPQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2025

Updates https://t.co/Oxhg97fwM7#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AdOnrZNOqG — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

Earlier, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets as India reduced England to 72 for three at the end of play on Day Four in the second Test of the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

